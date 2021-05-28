Metronome 24-Hour Volume Tops $91,421.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Metronome has a total market cap of $38.23 million and approximately $91,421.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00009259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

