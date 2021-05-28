Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Volume Tops $37.44 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Mithril has a market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00202525 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001189 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

