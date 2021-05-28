Moleculin Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

