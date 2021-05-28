Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.