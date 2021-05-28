Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

