Morgan Stanley Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $6.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of HMPT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.