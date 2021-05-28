Morgan Stanley Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.61 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,105,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

