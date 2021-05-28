Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $14,582.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

