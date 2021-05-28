Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

