National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.08.

BMO stock opened at C$126.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.76. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$67.57 and a 12-month high of C$127.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.