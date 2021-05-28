NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.0916 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $4,170.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00277820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

