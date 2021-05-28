Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.93

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 40163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

