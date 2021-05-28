North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 29th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

