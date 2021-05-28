North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 29th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
North American Cannabis Company Profile
