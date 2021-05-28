Nuggets Trading Down 14.3% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,701.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

