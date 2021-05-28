Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 618,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

