Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
