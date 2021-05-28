Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.