Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.45 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

