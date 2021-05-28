Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MAG Silver worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.75 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

