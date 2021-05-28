Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

