Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $326.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.99. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $159.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.