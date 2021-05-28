Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

NYSE ESS opened at $291.50 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.