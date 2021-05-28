Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

