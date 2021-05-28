Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

