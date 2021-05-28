Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.60 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.04 and its 200 day moving average is $318.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

