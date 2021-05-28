Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 22,049 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

