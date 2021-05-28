Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 29,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.44% of SuRo Capital worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 218.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Several brokerages have commented on SSSS. JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

