Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

