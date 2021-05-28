Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.