Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $279.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

