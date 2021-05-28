Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,591 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

