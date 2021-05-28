Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,283,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

