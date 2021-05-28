O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 525.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 46,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

ORLY opened at $529.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

