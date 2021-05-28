Oxford Biomedica (OXB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Oxford Biomedica (LON: OXB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

4/6/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:OXB opened at GBX 1,138 ($14.87) on Friday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of £937.77 million and a PE ratio of -145.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,058.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 980.11.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.