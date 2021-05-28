PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0084 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $114.21 million and $219,896.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00458318 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014594 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,564,887,930 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

