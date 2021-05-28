Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after buying an additional 332,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

