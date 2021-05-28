Paxos Standard Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $89.52 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,263,836,871 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.