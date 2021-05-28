Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.15

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,907,797 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

