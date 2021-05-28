Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,263.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,263.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

