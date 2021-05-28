Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 119,739 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPRQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

