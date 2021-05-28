Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of MAS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

