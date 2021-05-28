Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

