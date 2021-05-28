Pickle Finance Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.40 or 0.00026669 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,428,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,885 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

