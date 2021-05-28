PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 172,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,343,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

