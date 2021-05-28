Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,075 shares of company stock worth $2,246,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.