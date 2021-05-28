Pluton Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00017641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $297,792.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pluton has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

