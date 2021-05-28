Polkamarkets (POLK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $800,504.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $10.39 million and $800,504.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

