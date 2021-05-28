PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $180.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

