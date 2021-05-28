Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PROT stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. Proteonomix has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Proteonomix Company Profile

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

