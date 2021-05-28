ProximaX Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $210,248.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

