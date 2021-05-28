Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Shares of BMO opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $105.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

